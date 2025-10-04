The current light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev is scheduled to make his first title defense in a rematch against Alex Pereira. Alex, having won both the middleweight and light heavyweight titles in a short period of time with mostly knockouts, quickly became a fan favorite in the UFC. Magomed Ankalaev had previously fought former champion Jan Błachowicz to a draw for the title. In a controversial decision, Dana White chose to give the vacant title shot to Jamahal Hill and Glover Teixeira after what he considered a lackluster performance.

While speaking with UFC media, the champion expressed interest in a possible move to the heavyweight division should he secure a lasting legacy at light heavyweight.

Ankalaev eyes a moved to heavyweight

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 08: (L-R) Magomed Ankalaev of Russia talks to Alex Pereira of Brazil at the end of the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 313 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 08, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Carlos Ulberg was brought up by reporter McKenzie Pavacich. The champion had this to say regarding the UFC Perth victor: “I saw just the knockout, I wasn’t interested in watching the entire fight. I am interested in Carlos Ulberg. He has shown himself to be the next contender. If the UFC wants him to stop winning, they know who to give him a fight with.”

Ankalaev continued to explain why he believes he will remain the champion. “We have put a lot of work in. We have shed tears, we have shed sweat. To make sure that once that fight is over, it will be ‘and still.'”

A popular idea since the McGregor era has been to become a double champion. Ankalaev didn’t rule out the possibility of moving up divisions.

“I will keep this belt, I will defend it a couple more times, and then the next step is to go up to heavyweight, be a champ there, and after that maybe my time of rest will come.”

Ankalaev’s message is clear. He is focused on defending his title, taking on all challengers, and eventually testing himself in a new division. For now, the light heavyweight throne remains in strong hands.