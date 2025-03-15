Magomed Ankalaev launches shock tirade at ‘Steroid machine’ Jon Jones after UFC 313 title win

Newly-minted light heavyweight champion, Magomed Ankalaev has been unusually vocal on social media following his upset title fight win at UFC 313 last weekend — this week taking aim at heavyweight kingpin, Jon Jones, blasting him as a “steroid machine.

Ankalaev, who headlined his second flagship event for the promotion earlier this month, ended the dominant title run of Brazilian star, Alex Pereira in Las Vegas — landing a controversial unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) victory to ascend to the light heavyweight throne.

And linked immediately with a title rematch against Pereira in his first attempted title defense, Ankalaev claimed he would finish the Sao Paulo rival if they share the Octagon in the future.

“I’m ready for round 6 but this time will not go for full distant (sic) let’s go guys,” Magomed Ankalaev posted on his official X account.

Furthermore, turning his attention to current heavyweight champion, Jones in the aftermath of his win, Ankalaev ripped the Rochester native for seemingly running from a championship unification clash with interim gold holder, Tom Aspinall.

Magomed Ankalaev lauches tirade at UFC star, Jon Jones

And taking their surprising rivalry to another level this week, the Makhachkala native claimed Jones was a “steroid machine” in an outlandish swipe on social media.

“Jonny steroid machine was very disappointed,” Magomed Ankalaev posted on his X account this week. “I beat Alex (Pereira). Please fight big Tom @AspinallMMA stop running.”