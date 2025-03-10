Magomed Ankalaev Eyes Historic Showdown with Jon Jones after UFC 313 Win

Magomed Ankalaev, the newly crowned UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, is riding high on confidence following his unanimous decision victory over Alex Pereira at UFC 313. This win not only secured Ankalaev’s first title in the division but also sparked discussions about a potential showdown with former light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones.

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Jon Jones

Magomed Ankalaev is a Russian MMA fighter who has been making waves in the UFC's light heavyweight division with a remarkable record. Ankalaev's background in Greco-Roman wrestling and combat sambo has contributed to his skills in the octagon. He recently became the first Russian to hold the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship title.

‘Bones’ Jon Jones, on the other hand, is one of the most successful fighters in UFC history. Known for his dominance in the light heavyweight division, Jones became the youngest champion in UFC history at just 23 years old. Despite his impressive career, Jones has faced numerous controversies, including failed drug tests and legal issues. Currently he is the heavyweight champion.

Russia’s Magomed Ankalaev’s victory over Pereira has put a damper on potential plans for a superfight between Pereira and Jones. However, Ankalaev himself has expressed interest in facing Jones, stating he believes he could have beaten Jones in his prime. This confidence stems from Ankalaev’s impressive performance against Pereira, where he showcased his ability to absorb damage and control the fight. On social media, he said:

“I think I could. Back then if I was fighting in the same time as Jon Jones, I don’t see why not.”

While Ankalaev is focused on defending his title in the light heavyweight division, a fight against Jones would be a monumental clash. Jones, currently the UFC Heavyweight Champion, is likely set to face Tom Aspinall next, but a future bout with Ankalaev could be on the horizon if Ankalaev decides to move up to heavyweight.

For now, Ankalaev is likely to face other top contenders in the light heavyweight division, such as Jiri Prochazka or Khalil Rountree Jr., before considering a move to heavyweight. The Russian champion’s immediate goal is to solidify his position as the undisputed light heavyweight champion so a potential rematch may be on the horizon.