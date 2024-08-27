Magomed Ankalaev vows to ‘Expose’ Alex Pereira after missing out on UFC 307 title fight

Missing out on a light heavyweight title fight with incumbent gold holder, Alex Pereira at UFC 307 — surging Russian contender, Magomed Ankalaev — who is booked to fight just later that same month, has now vowed to “expose” his arch-enemy when they eventually fight.

Ankalaev, who is slated to return action at the end of October in a return to Abu Dhabi, UAE, is slated to feature in a high-profile main card clash with fellow European contender, Aleksandar Rakic, meeting the perennial contender in a potential title-eliminator.

As for Pereira, the incumbent light heavyweight best and former undisputed middleweight gold holder, is set to headline UFC 307 at the beginning of the month, taking on surging knockout artist, Khalil Rountree in his third defense of the 205lbs crown this year already.

However, earlier this week, Sao Paulo knockout artist, Pereira admitted he was surprised to book a fight with Rountree next — alluding that Russian foe, Ankalaev had rejected a pairing with him later this annum.

Magomed Ankalaev denies rejecting fight with Alex Pereira

And reacting to the Brazilian’s comments, Magomed Ankalaev has vehemently denied rejecting any offer to fight him for the light heavyweight crown — instead vowing to test his chin and finish him when they fight in the future.

“@AlexPereiraUFC can you please tell me which fight I did not accept to fight with you?” Magomed Ankalaev posted on his official X account. “I’m going to KO (Aleksandar) Rakic and after I will expose you especially your chin because you have a weak one.”

Most recently competing at the beginning of this year, Ankalaev turned in a dominant second round knockout win over stalwart contender, Johnny Walker in the pair’s light heavyweight rematch at the Apex facility.

As for Pereira, the fan-favorite finisher landed his second career win over former champion, Jiri Prochazka back in June, stopping the Czech Republic native with a huge second round high-kick finish in the main event of UFC 303 on short notice during International Fight Week.