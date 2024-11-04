Magomed Ankalaev warns Alex Pereira: ‘Voodoo won’t save you’ as UFC 310 headliner rumors swirl

Off the back of his UFC 308 win, Magomed Ankalaev has once more played up a title fight with arch-nemesis, Alex Pereira — claiming any sort of “voodoo” the Brazilian is planning to use in a future pairing will not be enough to defeat him.

Ankalaev, the current number one ranked light heavyweight challenger, most recently featured on the main card of UFC 308 last month in Abu Dhabi, taking on fellow European contender, Aleksandar Rakic in the pair’s expected title-eliminator.

And turning in a one-sided unanimous decision victory, Magomed Ankalaev once more urged Pereira to accept a fight against him for the undisputed gold next, claiming the Sao Paulo knockout artist was continually running from a pairing with him next.

Furthermore, speculation was rife that a potential short-notice pairing between Pereira and Ankalaev has been floated for UFC 310 next month, following the withdrawal of welterweight champion, Belal Muhammad from a title defense against the unbeaten, Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Magomed Ankalaev sends another warning to Alex Pereira after UFC 308

And on social media this week, Russian standout, Ankalaev claimed Pereira would still be unable to beat him in the future if they fight — even if he employs the use of “voodoo”.

“Fake news I’m the only one who was ready for December but he (Alex Pereira) deserve rest,” Magomed Ankalaev posted on his official X account. “Who guys want see me fight next #voodookiller #runningAlex. Focus on MMA voodoo is not gonna help you my son. I promise all my friends I’m going to punish this guy I will knock him out, Inshallah.”

Most recently headlining UFC 307 last month, former two-weight champion, Pereira landed his third consecutive successful knockout win in a title fight this year alone, in the form of a stunning fourth round knockout win over surging challenger, Khalil Rountree.