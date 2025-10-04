Yana Santos Outduels Macy Chiasson, Secures Unanimous Decision Victory – UFC 320 Highlights

Yana Santos outworked Macy Chiasson at UFC 320, earning a big unanimous decision victory over the fifth-ranked bantamweight contender.

Chiasson walked into the bout as a 2-to-1 favorite, but it was Santos who appeared to have the advantage on the feet, bloodying the TUF 28 alum in the opening round. Santos continued to find success in the second, throwing over 150 total strikes in the first 10 minutes and landing a nasty front kick that popped Chiasson’s head back in the closing seconds of the stanza.

Still, Chiasson continued her relentless pursuit as Santos started to show signs of fatigue. With just over a minute to go in the fight, Chiasson managed to take Santos down, immediately mounting her.

As Santos gave up her back during a scramble, Chiasson looked to cinch in a rear-naked choke, but couldn’t quite get under Santos’ chin before the final bell. While Chiasson undoubtedly took the third round on the scorecards, it wasn’t enough to mitigate the success Santos found in the first 10 minutes.

Official Result: Yana Santos def. Macy Chiasson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

