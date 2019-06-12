UFC Bantamweight Macy Chiasson Loses Home Following Crane Crash

Spread the word!













UFC women’s bantamweight Macy Chiasson was forced to abandon her Dallas, Texas, home after a storm caused a crane to collapse on her apartment.

The incident occurred on Sunday as winds reaching upwards of 70 mph led to the fallen crane partially destroying the Elan City Lights complex in which Chiasson resided on the first floor. She evacuated her apartment with her dog.

#BREAKING: Storm damage being reported throughout North Texas, especially in Dallas. A crane could be seen toppled onto the Elan City Lights apartments in downtown Dallas.



FOR MORE: https://t.co/5RM5GyfmXA pic.twitter.com/igEOMJ7RMT — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) June 9, 2019

“I’m feeling a little shaken up and I’m definitely still in shock. I’m fortunate to be alive,” Chiasson said in an interview with UFC.com, as she suffered no major injuries. “If you look at where the crane stopped, my apartment is the first apartment underneath it in the ‘red zone.’

“I’ve lost everything. Once I heard all the crashing and felt the shaking I looked at my dog and got out of there as fast as possible. I didn’t even have any shoes on. It reminds you how valuable life is. You’re not replaceable, but material items are.”

I just want to thank @DallasPD for coming to Elan Apartments and risking their lives to get people out.



I was on the first floor below the crane and had to run out with my pup as it was happeneing.



Thank you to the officer Kayla on patrol at the time for helping us. https://t.co/hX1MxW5NAW — Macy Chiasson (@macy_chiasson) June 9, 2019

Chiasson is currently moving to her home state of Louisiana with the help of her parents. The UFC is also helping her out by providing clothing and equipment among other things.

“I would like to send my thoughts and prayers to the handful of people and their families who were affected by this tragedy,” Chiasson added. “I would also like to thank the people close to me for their support, including my coach Sayif Saud who came and got me after it happened. Also the UFC, and specifically Mick Maynard, for caring about me and having my back.”

Chiasson made her UFC debut last year when she became the TUF: Heavy Hitters champion. She would grab two more TKO wins earlier this year and is currently 5-0. Because of the debris and damage caused to her apartment, she was unable to recover items such as her UFC memorabilia and her TUF trophy.