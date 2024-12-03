Report – Mackenzie Dern set to rematch Amanda Ribas in new headliner at UFC Vegas 101 in January

Initially slated to co-headline UFC Tampa next week, a rematch between Mackenzie Dern and Brazilian star, Amanda Ribas is now on deck to take main event honors at UFC Vegas 101 on Janaury 11. from the Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dern, the current number six ranked strawweight contender, most recently snapped a two-fight losing skid back in August at UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia, landing a unanimous decision win over Mexican contender, Loopy Godinez in her first win in over a year.

Mackenzie Dern

As for Ribas, the Minas Gerais native most recently dropped a main event clash with former two-time divisional titleholder, Rose Namajunas at UFC Vegas 89 in March of this year — in what came as a brief return to the flyweight limit.

And scheduled to co-headline UFC Fight Night Tampa next weekend beneath a welterweight main event between former interim champion, Colby Covington and Joaquin Buckley, according to MMA Mania reporter, Alex Behunin, a rematch between Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas is now on deck for UFC Vegas 101.

The first UFC main event of 2025 will be Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas, per sources,” Behunin posted on X. “They were supposed to collide next week at UFC Tampa but have been switched to #UFCVegas101.”

FIrst fighting at UFC Fight Night Tampa back in 2019, Dern would suffer her first professional loss in a unanimous decision defeat to the above-mentioned Brazilian contender, Ribas.

In the time since, Dern, a decorated Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu player has racked up notable professional wins over the likes of Virna Jandiroba, Nina Nunes, Tecia Pennington, Angela Hill, and the previously mentioned, Godinez.

Amanda Ribas reveals creep encounter with crazy stalker he tried to tell people I was his wife UFC
Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell – USA TODAY Sports

Still holding the number ten rank at the flyweight limit, 13-5 contender, Ribas has racked up four knockout wins over her professional career to go with a further four submission successes.

Since her move to the UFC back in 2019, Ribas has bested the likes of Randa Markos, Paige VanZant, common-foe, Virna Jandiroba, Viviane Araujo, and Luana Pinheiro.

