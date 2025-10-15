Mackenzie Dern Does Not Care What Her Opponent Prepares: “We’re ready for everything”

Mackenzie Dern is ready for anything.

After establishing herself as one of the strawweight division’s biggest stars, Dern will look to become a world champion when she meets Virna Jandiroba for the vacant 115-pound crown at UFC 321 on Saturday, October 25.

Of course, Dern and Jandiroba are no strangers to one another, having already shared the Octagon in 2020. Dern outworked the Brazilian in their first meeting, scoring a unanimous decision amid a four-fight win streak.

“Having a rematch is exciting,” Dern said in an interview with the UFC. “I just had one against Amanda Ribas—the first fight was a loss. The result this time was better because I was going after revenge. Now having the rematch, being on the winning side, it’s a little different because I feel more pressure. “Since I won the first time, I know Virna will come with everything, especially because it’s for the belt. She’s going to correct her mistakes and has gotten so much better in these five years since we fought. I know I’ve gotten a lot better, too.”



Since coming up short against Dern the first time around, Jandiroba has won six of her last seven and is currently riding a five-fight win streak.

“The first fight, we didn’t go to the ground at all,” Dern continued. “We stayed striking for all three rounds. This time, since I know she could come to play differently, we’re prepared to go to the ground, stand up, point fighting, strategic fighting on the cage. We’re ready for everything, and that’s what I think will get us the win.”

In their first meeting, Dern entered as a -155 favorite. At UFC 321, it’ll be a much different story, with Jandiroba currently trending as a -120 favorite on multiple sportsbooks.