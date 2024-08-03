UFC Abu Dhabi: Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for UFC Abu Dhabi: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov in Abu Dhabi on Saturday 3rd August 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event: UFC Abu Dhabi: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

UFC Abu Dhabi: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov Date : Sat, Aug. 3, 2024

: Sat, Aug. 3, 2024 Location : Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Broadcast : Prelims 12 p.m. ET in the U.S., Main Card 3 p.m. ET in the U.S.

: Prelims 12 p.m. ET in the U.S., Main Card 3 p.m. ET in the U.S. Broadcast in the UK: Prelims will begin at 5 p.m. BST, Main Card at 8 p.m. BST

UFC Abu Dhabi: Full fight card

Main Card

Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov: Bantamweight Main Event

Shara Magomedov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk: Middleweight

Marlon Vera vs. Deiveson Figueiredo: Bantamweight

Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Chiesa: Welterweight

Mackenzie Dern vs. Loopy Godínez: Women’s Strawweight

Joel Álvarez vs. Elves Brener: Lightweight

Prelims

Azamat Murzakanov vs. Alonzo Menifield: Light Heavyweight

Mohammad Yahya vs. Kauê Fernandes: Lightweight

Shamil Gaziev vs. Don’Tale Mayes: Heavyweight

Guram Kutateladze vs. Jordan Vucenic: Lightweight

Viktoriia Dudakova vs. Sam Hughes: Women’s Strawweight

Jai Herbert vs. Rolando Bedoya: Lightweight

Sedriques Dumas vs. Denis Tiuliulin: Middleweight

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov Tale of the Tape

Name: Cory Sandhagen Umar Nurmagomedov Country: United States Russia Age: 32 28 Height: 5 ft 11 in (1.80 m) 5 ft 8 in (173 cm) Weight: 135 lb (61 kg; 9 st 9 lb) 135 lb (61 kg; 9 st 9 lb) Reach: 69+1⁄ 2 in (177 cm) 69 in (175 cm)

Start date and time

UFC Abu Dhabi takes place on Saturday, August 3rd, at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The main card will start at 3 p.m. ET with the the Prelims starting at 12 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main event starts at 8 p.m. GMT with the Prelims starting at 5 p.m. GMT.

UFC Abu Dhabi Undercard Betting Preview

Dana White’s MMA promotion is set to return to Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

A bantamweight clash with title implications between Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov will headline the epic night of fights at the Etihad Arena

There’s also a stacked undercard featuring a bunch of big-name fighters including Sharabutdin Magomedovich, Marlon Vera, Deiveson Figueiredo, and Mackenzie Dern.

Join LowKickMMA as we break down the six-fight main card and the UFC odds before offering you an official prediction on how they will all play out.

Cory Sandhagen vs Umar Nurmagomedov

Sandhagen is shockingly a +275 underdog in the UFC Abu Dhabi headliner.

‘The Sandman’ has been mixing it with the very best 135lb fighters for years and is currently on a three-fight winning streak against people ranked in the top 10.

On the other hand, Nurmagomedov has never beaten a ranked fighter during his 17-0 career. Still, he’s a massive +350 favorite to get the job done in his first main event.

We just can’t pass up those odds on Sandhagen. Perhaps Nurmagomedov will be just as good as his cousin Khabib one day, but it seems like the bookmakers are getting carried away with a hype train right now.

Sharabutdin Magomedovich vs Michał Oleksiejczuk

Once again, we think the odds are slightly off for this fight.

Magomedovich is the +250 favorite, and we are backing him to win even though we haven’t been overly impressed with his 2-0 run in MMA’s premier promotion.

The one-eyed Russian looks terrifying but hasn’t quite lived up to his billing.

Oleksiejczuk will give him a good test over three rounds. The +200 underdog might even pull off an upset, but we expect him to fall just short against ‘Shara Bullet’.

Marlon Vera vs Deiveson Figueiredo

This is bout so good it should probably be headlining an event of its own.

Figueiredo is a slight -138 favorite in what should be an acid test of his credentials as a true bantamweight contender.

The former two-time flyweight champion has looked good since moving up 10lbs, but Vera is undoubtedly a sterner test than Cody Garbrandt or Rob Font.

‘Chito’ is very capable of causing an upset as the +110 underdog.

Unfortunately for him, we think Figueiredo will be a bit too slick over the three-round distance. Our pick would probably go the opposite way if they fought for 25 minutes.

Tony Ferguson vs Michael Chiesa

Ferguson being a +400 underdog in this fight is a sad testament to just how far he has fallen off in recent years.

The ex-interim UFC lightweight champion is facing someone on a poor three-fight skid and there’s still no doubt that he’ll lose against Chiesa at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Ferguson has looked a shell of his former self during his current seven-fight loss and has arguably looked worse as the UFC has attempted to reduce the level of his competition.

At odds of -550, betting on Chiesa won’t return you much money, but it is pretty close to being a cert, so you might as well add it to your parlay like us.

Mackenzie Dern vs Loopy Godinez

This a really tough fight to call between two top strawweight’s.

The bookmakers seem to agree with our assessment as Dern is the slight -125 favorite, while you can get odds of +100 on Godinez pulling off a minor upset.

Dern’s issues come when fights remain on the feet. Luckily for her, Godinez has just one KO win on her record and doesn’t seem to present a big KO threat.

We think she can out-grapple Godinez over three rounds here. A submission win would be a serious statement as her opponent has never been finished during her 16-fight career.

Joel Alvarez vs Elves Banner



Alvarez always seems to be on the brink of doing something big at 155lbs.

The Spaniard has struggled with the weight, but when he’s in the Octagon it’s a joy to watch. Alvarez has a ruthless streak and is a justified -163 favorite here.

Brenner is a decent fighter, but his last loss showed he’s limited, despite that he’s only a -138 underdog against Alvarez, who has beaten better people during his UFC run.

Alvarez will be going on our bet as one of our more confident picks.

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be near Abu Dhabi or plan to attend UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov at the Etihad Arena, tickets are available here.

Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov Fight Promo

PPV price and Live streams

UFC Abu Dhabi is Live on ABC and ESPN+. In The UK, UFC Fight Night is available on TNT Sports.

What is Next after UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov?

The next UFC event that follows UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov is UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya on the 17th of August 2024 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.