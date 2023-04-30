On Saturday night, former Strikeforce and UFC middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold, made his first appearance for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Stepping inside the squared circle, Rockhold squared off with former UFC standout ‘Platinum’ Mikey Perry in the BKFC 41 headliner.

Mike Perry jumped off the scratch line and immediately put pressure on Rockhold in the first round. Near the end of the round, Rockhold landed a big left hand that rocked Perry. ‘Platinum’ responded with a big left hand of his own that had Rockhold hurt. Backpedaling quickly, Rockhold used his reach advantage to land another solid left as Perry pursued.

Perry came out for the second bringing pressure once again. ‘Platinum’ began targeting the body of Rockhold and landed a big right hand on Rockhold in the process. In an odd turn of events, Rockhold removed his mouthpiece mid-fight and made it clear to referee Dan Miragliotta that he did not want to continue. The bout was waved off as a result.

Official Result: Mike Perry def. Luke Rockhold via TKO (strikes) at 1:15 of Round 2

Check Out Highlights from Luke Rockhold vs. Mikey Perry at BKFC 41 Below:

Here we go! The one you've been waiting for. Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold is up next!#BKFC41 | Live on #FITE pic.twitter.com/ui9jEMyMdq — FITE (@FiteTV) April 30, 2023

Here comes Luke Rockhold for his #BKFC41 main event bout. pic.twitter.com/RxivSYM4fM — FITE (@FiteTV) April 30, 2023

Luke Rockhold and Mike Perry exchange big punches at the end of the first! #BKFC41 | LIVE on #FITE pic.twitter.com/7RGVl7yei8 — FITE (@FiteTV) April 30, 2023

Luke Rockhold just quit…Mike Perry gets the TKO VICTORY!!!! 💥💥💥💥#BKFC41LIVE 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🥊🥊🥊🥊🥊



pic.twitter.com/uvDbMmCoNa — Danny (@dantheboxingman) April 30, 2023