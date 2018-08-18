Luke Rockhold vs. Chris Weidman 2 Confirmed For UFC 230

Luke Rockhold vs. Chris Weidman is finally a go.

The top-level fight was previously discussed for November 3’s UFC 230 pay-per-view (PPV) event from New York City. Concerns remained, however, due to Rockhold’s supposed hold-up due to concerns over his contract.

The former UFC middleweight champ has apparently since alleviated those concerns. Rockhold was apparently discussing his deal with the UFC yesterday and worked it out. The fight was finalized today according to MMA Weekly and MMA News’ Damon Martin. Weidman then confirmed he had signed up for the bout on social media this afternoon:

I’m all signed up 👊 — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) August 18, 2018

The fight is a rematch of Rockhold and Weidman’s first match-up at 2015’s UFC 194. Rockhold won the fight via fourth-round TKO to win the title from Weidman.

His victory ended Weidman’s over two-year run as 185-pound champion. Both men have seen better days in the time since as well.

Rockhold lost the title to Michael Bisping in his very next fight. The loss was arguably the most jaw-dropping title upset in UFC history. He returned with a victory over David Branch almost 15 months later. Rockhold then lost an interim title bid to Yoel Romero via brutal knockout this February.

Weidman has undergone a similar rollercoaster, losing three straight to Rockhold, Romero, and Gegard Mousasi. The onetime legend killer returned with an emotional submission win over title contender Kelvin Gastelum last July. But Weidman has been out of action ever since due to a series of concerning hand surgeries. The injuries, along with his lengthy history of surgeries, prompted the UFC to grant Gastelum the title fight over him.

He’ll look to force his name back into the title discussion by avenging his loss to Rockhold in his native New York this November.