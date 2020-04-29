Luke Rockhold Ready To ‘Move Forward’ From Michael Bisping Beef

Spread the word!













Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold is ready to move on from his beef with Michael Bisping.

There is no love lost between the pair as they both exchanged victories in their two meetings with each other. However, Bisping had the last laugh as he knocked Rockhold out at UFC 199 in 2016 to become the middleweight champion.

The trash talk between the duo was heated leading up to the title fight and only intensified afterwards. Nearly four years on, however, both fighters appear ready to bury the hatchet.

When Bisping was asked recently if he would have a beer with Rockhold, he was open to the idea and added that he had no more grudges. However, he couldn’t resist with a little name calling in the process.

Meanwhile, Rockhold is also ready to let the past go as he responded to whether he would make up with Bisping.

“Sometimes you gotta let things go, and I can’t say I would be opposed,” Rockhold told Submission Radio. “The past is the past and the story has been told and it’s time to move forward.

“You gotta let it go. You gotta let it go, you gotta move on. Life is life and the story was told, and the there’s more to tell. Cheers. Cheers to that.”

Maybe we will see Bisping and Rockhold become friends one day. Crazier things have happened after all.

What do you think of Rockhold’s response?