Michael Bisping Happy To Have A Beer With ‘Tit’ Luke Rockhold

Michael Bisping is ready to bury the hatchet with Luke Rockhold despite still thinking his long-time rival is “still a bit of a tit.”

Bisping captured the middleweight title by knocking out Rockhold inside one round after a late-notice call-up to compete at UFC 199 in 2016. This win was made sweeter by the fact Rockhold had previously submitted ‘The Count’ when they first fought in Australia two years prior. An intense and bitter build-up was apparent in both fights and even in the aftermath – making Bisping and Rockhold one of the biggest rivalries in MMA history.

Now retired Bisping is a changed man and no longer holds any ill will towards his greatest opponent. Speaking to Submission Radio the Brit said he’d happily go for a beer with Rockhold despite thinking he’s “still a bit of a tit.”

“Me and Luke Rockhold, I mean, listen, the guy’s still a bit of a tit, isn’t he? Let’s be honest. But I will say this, Daniel Cormier, DC, is a great guy, I’ve got a tone of respect for that man, and he’s like best mates with Luke Rockhold. So, I guess Luke Rockhold can’t be that bad, otherwise DC couldn’t be friends with him. So, I think if we met under different circumstances, who knows, we could be going surfing together. Not that I surf, but you know what I’m saying.”

“Yeah, I don’t give a shit, mate. I don’t hold grudges against anybody. Well, there’s a couple of people back in England that if I get my hands on then I’ll wring their necks, but other than that, there’s nobody professional. Listen, those days are behind me now. I have no ill will, I wish everybody the best, I don’t have any grudges, and yeah, I’d happily share a beer with Rockhold. I remember I was commentating in Raleigh. It was me and DC and Brendan Fitzgerald, and DC, bit of a bad influence, trying to get me out the night before with him and Rockhold. And I’m like, mate, listen, you don’t wanna do that. I’m working in the morning. If I’m gonna be commentating, I don’t drink the night before, otherwise things get a bit messy. But yeah, listen, I’ve got no qualms about having a beer with anybody.”

