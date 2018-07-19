Luke Rockhold Nearly Went ‘Diaz Brother’ On Brock Lesnar At UFC 226

Luke Rockhold almost put his hands on Brock Lesnar at UFC 226.

“The Beast” entered the Octagon after Daniel Cormier called him out following his first round starching of Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title. Lesnar shoved Cormier immediately and the pair needed to be separated by UFC security personnel and Dana White himself in a scene that many called scripted like Lesnar’s WWE matches.

Also inside the Octagon during the debacle was former UFC middleweight champion and “DC’s” American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) teammate and training partner, Luke Rockhold.

The Californian spoke about the incident on a recent appearance on Submission Radio and revealed that he very nearly went full-out ‘Diaz brother’ on “The Beast” after he shoved Cormier. Had the new “champ champ” not maintained his composure during the situation we might have seen some absolute madness (quotes via MMA Mania):

“I was trying to judge Brock,” Rockhold said. “Brock was coming in hot and pushing ‘DC’ but ‘DC’ kept his composure and he was trying to laugh it off, so… I was trying to judge the situation because I was about to pull a Diaz brother and jump on his back and kick Brock in the head.”

It’s no secret that the Diaz brothers have a tendency to get involved in some public scuffles outside of the parameters of their professional work environment inside the Octagon.

As for Rockhold, he’s currently nursing a brutally grotesque shin injury as he prepares to make the jump up to 205 pounds after a failed bid at reclaiming the UFC middleweight title that once rested so comfortably around his waist.