Former undisputed UFC and Strikeforce middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold has claimed former welterweight contender, Mike Perry is in for a world of hurt in their BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) headliner later this month, boasting his power ahead of his debut with the David Feldman-led organization.

Rockhold, a former undisputed middleweight champion under the banner of the UFC, most recently featured at UFC 278 back in August of last year in Salt Lake City, Utah – suffering a unanimous decision loss to Belo Horizonte native, Paulo Costa.

Following the main card matchup, Rockhold confirmed his intentions to retire from mixed martial arts competition with immediate effect, ending his tenure with the Dana White-led organization to boot.

Penning a deal to fight with BKFC earlier this year, Rockhold will take main event status at a Colorado event alongside Michigan native, Perry – ahead of a lightweight pairing between former UFC champion, Eddie Alvarez, and former featherweight title challenger, Chad Mendes.

Luke Rockhold issues warning to Mike Perry ahead of their BKFC headliner

Previewing his pairing with Perry, Rockhold warned the Flint native that he was not aware of what was in store for him later this month, touting his own ability ahead of the main event clash.

“I think I can take advantage, my clinch work, take advantage of my length, take advantage of my size,” Luke Rockhold said during The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. “I don’t think this f*cking kid [Mike Perry] understands – I’m big, and I hit hard.”

“I know it’s a different game, how he’s going to approach it, but I’m very confident in my abilities here and how I can find my spots,” Luke Rockhold explained.

In his most recent professional victory, Santa Cruz native, Rockhold landed a submission win over David Branch in the main event of UFC Fight Night Pittsburgh back in September 2017.