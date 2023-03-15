Luke Rockhold slams Mike Perry ahead of BKFC 41: ‘He’s so f*cking dumb, I can put this f*cking kid away’

Former undisputed UFC middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold has taken aim at incoming opponent, Mike Perry ahead of their BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) 41 headliner next month – claiming the UFC alum is “so f*cking dumb” – as well as predicting a knockout win over the latter.

Rockhold, a former undisputed middleweight champion under the banner of the UFC and Strikeforce, most recently competed professionally on the main card of UFC 278 back in August of last year in Salt Lake City, Utah – suffering a unanimous decision loss to Paulo Costa.

In the immediate aftermath of his loss, the Californian confirmed his decision to walk away from mixed martial arts, and retired from active competition with immediate effect.

However, late last month, BKFC founder, David Feldman confirmed that Rockhold had signed with the promotion, and would fight UFC welterweight veteran, Perry next month – atop a card that also features a lightweight fight between Chad Mendes, and former UFC lightweight champion, Eddie Alvarez.

Luke Rockhold slams Mike Perry in expletive-filled tirade ahead of BKFC clash

Criticizing the above-mentioned Flint native, Perry in a rather scathing message, Rockhold claimed that he would finish the latter in Broomfield, Colorado.

“I’m confident in my abilities to put this kid (Mike Perry) away,” Luke Rockhold told MMA Junkie ahead of BKFC 41. “I don’t think he understands the danger that’s coming and that’s the thing that works to his advantage, too. He doesn’t understand danger, he’s so f*cking dumb. It makes him effective, but also, I think it’s gonna lead me to an opening that I can f*cking put this kid away. I’m big and I hit hard. I don’t think you’re ready.”



“I’m not an 80-year-old man you can knock the f*ck out, you f*cking piece of sh*t,” Luke Rockhold explained. “I kind of forgot about that one, but I was reminded how pathetic you are. I’m gonna make you move pathetic come April 29.”

2-0 since his move to BKFC last year, Perry managed to debut with a decision win over The Ultimate Fighter veteran, Julian Lane, before defeating recent winner and one-time Bellator MMA welterweight title challenger, Michael Page in a main event slot in London last year.