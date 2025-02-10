Luke Rockhold calls out ex-UFC star Darren Till for clash: ‘I think that’s a f*cking great fight’

Fast approaching his return to action later this year, ex-UFC champion, Luke Rockhold has a host of bouts in mind for his comeback to combat sports — namely former welterweight title challenger, Darren Till in a potential meeting with the Global Fight League.

Rockhold, a former undisputed middleweight champion under the Octagon umbrella, revealed earlier this evening that he has been officially traded from Team Dubai to Team Los Angeles with the GFL — with Grant Neal trading the West Coast for the Middle East.

And initially targeting a once-slated immediate title rematch fight with fellow GFL signing, Chris Weidman, Rockhold has claimed he would like to debut in the newly-launched promotion against the Baldwin veteran.

“Team LA. I want that fight, man. (Chris) Weidman and me it makes the most sense I think,” Luke Rockhold explained during an interview with Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned. “And it’s fun. It’s a — I think there’s rumors of a fight coming here to LA and, uh, I’m, I’m healthy, man. I’m healthy and I’m training and I’m back to it.

“So Weidman, I’d love to close that door as Dricus (du Plessis) would say, you know, you gotta, you gotta — I think I already closed it, but I’m going to, I’m going to secure that one bag,” Luke Rockhold continued.

Luke Rockhold welcomes Darren Till pairing ahead of GFL debut fight

However, as well as a re-run with Weidman, Rockhold has welcomed the chance to take on veteran British striker, Till in the near future — in what would come as his first mixed martial arts outing since his Octagon release back in 2023.

“I’m healthy now and I think there’s any I think Darren Till is f*cking great,” Luke Rockhold said. “I’d love to swing and test myself against someone like that. Um, and we’ll see. We’ll see what else. I mean, I still like that fight, honestly. Give me, give me eight weeks. Give me ten weeks when I’m healthy for an eight-round boxing match, I’m going to I’m going to f*cking need my legs. So, um, I just got to be healthy for it. But all these guys I like.”