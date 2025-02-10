Luke Rockhold calls out ex-UFC star Darren Till for clash: ‘I think that’s a f*cking great fight’

ByRoss Markey
Luke Rockhold calls out ex-UFC star Darren Till for clash: 'I think that's a f*cking great fight'

Fast approaching his return to action later this year, ex-UFC champion, Luke Rockhold has a host of bouts in mind for his comeback to combat sports — namely former welterweight title challenger, Darren Till in a potential meeting with the Global Fight League.

Rockhold, a former undisputed middleweight champion under the Octagon umbrella, revealed earlier this evening that he has been officially traded from Team Dubai to Team Los Angeles with the GFL — with Grant Neal trading the West Coast for the Middle East.

Luke Rockhold piles on Sean Strickland after UFC 312 loss: 'Fight like a f*cking man and sack up'

And initially targeting a once-slated immediate title rematch fight with fellow GFL signing, Chris Weidman, Rockhold has claimed he would like to debut in the newly-launched promotion against the Baldwin veteran.

READ MORE:  Israel Adesanya inducted into Hall of Fame for UFC 236 title fight win over Kelvin Gastelum

“Team LA. I want that fight, man. (Chris) Weidman and me it makes the most sense I think,” Luke Rockhold explained during an interview with Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned. “And it’s fun. It’s a — I think there’s rumors of a fight coming here to LA and, uh, I’m, I’m healthy, man. I’m healthy and I’m training and I’m back to it.

Luke Rockhold confirms draft to GFL Team Los Angeles, targets rematch fight with Chris Weidman

“So Weidman, I’d love to close that door as Dricus (du Plessis) would say, you know, you gotta, you gotta — I think I already closed it, but I’m going to, I’m going to secure that one bag,” Luke Rockhold continued.

Luke Rockhold welcomes Darren Till pairing ahead of GFL debut fight

However, as well as a re-run with Weidman, Rockhold has welcomed the chance to take on veteran British striker, Till in the near future — in what would come as his first mixed martial arts outing since his Octagon release back in 2023.

gettyimages 2194612069 612x612 1

“I’m healthy now and I think there’s any I think Darren Till is f*cking great,” Luke Rockhold said. “I’d love to swing and test myself against someone like that. Um, and we’ll see. We’ll see what else. I mean, I still like that fight, honestly. Give me, give me eight weeks. Give me ten weeks when I’m healthy for an eight-round boxing match, I’m going to I’m going to f*cking need my legs. So, um, I just got to be healthy for it. But all these guys I like.”

READ MORE:  Dominick Cruz's retirement: Dana White pays tribute to UFC legend

READ MORE:  UFC Boss vs. Trump Bashers: Dana White Has Strong Words for WWE’s Batista!

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts