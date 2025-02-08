Derek Chisora beats Otto Wallin in decision win, calls for Usyk, Fury, Joshua in retirement fight – Highlights
British heavyweight veteran, Derek Chisora landed an impressive decision win tonight — in what’s been billed as his final bout on home soil — landing a victory against Swedish veteran, Otto Wallin ahead of his final professional boxing outing.
Chisora, a former two-time WBC heavyweight title challenger, earned himself a shot at the IBF heavyweight crown tonight with his victory over Wallin — dropping the Swede goings in the ninth round, before cementing his victory with a twelfth round knockdown against the challenger to boot.
Turning in a unanimous decision win over the 34-year-old, Chisora extended his winning spree to three consecutive victories — all by decision to boot, following a prior pair of judging wins over Gerald Washington, and compatriot, Joe Joyce last year.
Following his decision win tonight against Wallin, Chisora hinted that his retirement outing will come next — as his stunning fiftieth professional fight — calling out Ukraniain world heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk next, as well as past foes, Tyson Fury, and fellow British veteran, Anthony Joshua.