ByRoss Markey
Derek Chisora beats Otto Wallin in decision win, calls for Usyk, Fury, Joshua in retirement fight - Highlights

British heavyweight veteran, Derek Chisora landed an impressive decision win tonight — in what’s been billed as his final bout on home soil — landing a victory against Swedish veteran, Otto Wallin ahead of his final professional boxing outing.

Chisora, a former two-time WBC heavyweight title challenger, earned himself a shot at the IBF heavyweight crown tonight with his victory over Wallin — dropping the Swede goings in the ninth round, before cementing his victory with a twelfth round knockdown against the challenger to boot.

Turning in a unanimous decision win over the 34-year-old, Chisora extended his winning spree to three consecutive victories — all by decision to boot, following a prior pair of judging wins over Gerald Washington, and compatriot, Joe Joyce last year.

Following his decision win tonight against Wallin, Chisora hinted that his retirement outing will come next — as his stunning fiftieth professional fight — calling out Ukraniain world heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk next, as well as past foes, Tyson Fury, and fellow British veteran, Anthony Joshua.

Below, catch the highlights from Derek Chisora’s decision win over Otto Wallin

