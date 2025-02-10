Luke Rockhold piles on Sean Strickland after UFC 312 loss: ‘Fight like a f*cking man and sack up’

Former undisputed middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold is the latest fighter to dismiss Sean Strickland following his unsuccessful title charge at UFC 312 over the weekend — claiming the challenger should “fight like a f*cking man” from now on.

Rockhold, a former undisputed middleweight titleholder under both the UFC and now-defunct, Strikeforce MMA banner, is set to make his return to combat sports later this year, inking a deal to feature under the GFL (Global Fight League) umbrella.

As for Strickland, the former middleweight gold holder headlined UFC 312 over the course of last weekend, dropping a one-sided unanimous decision loss to incumbent gold holder, Dricus du Plessis in the pair’s championship rematch in Australia.

Luke Rockhold piles on Sean Strickland after UFC 312 loss

And suffering a nasty fractured nose in the third round of the pairing, Strickland has since been criticized for not pushing further in the later rounds and stepping on the gas — most recently now by once-slated foe, Rockhold who questioned his pre-fight gameplans.

Mandatory Credit: Phil Lambert

We’re going to fight through the problems in life,” Luke Rockhold told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned. “You know what I mean? If someone breaks your nose, you got to fight like a f*cking man and sack up. We’re going to get, let’s get right into it. Yeah, I’m just, you know, we all watch the fight and we all hear the guy talk about to the death, Dutchman, to the death. This motherfucker talks such a big game and then he b*tches out and basically quits in a fight after he breaks his nose. And what are you worried about? You have a title fight, you know, world titles online. That’s all you want. That’s all you dreamed of.

"If someone breaks your nose, you gotta fight like a fucking man and sack up.



This motherfucker talks such a big game and then he bitches out and basically quits in a fight after he breaks his nose…



When does [Strickland] ever fucking put his ass on the line and fucking bite… pic.twitter.com/5YTkzBM5K4 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 10, 2025

“And you’re more worried about fixing your f*cking nose than fu*king winning and biting down on your mouthpiece and doing what you got to do,” Luke Rockhold explained. “I mean, it’s just, it shows your true character. That’s, that’s the what cage is all about.”