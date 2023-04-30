Former UFC middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold appears keen on continuing his combat sports career despite last night’s damaging BKFC 41 main event loss to MIke Perry, heaping praise on his fellow Octagon alum for his performance.

Snapping an August retirement from combat sports last night in Broomfield, Colorado, former UFC and Strikeforce middleweight titleholder, Rockhold had been sidelined from active competition since suffering a unanimous decision loss to former middleweight title challenger, Paulo Costa last summer.

Making his debut under the David Feldman-led BKFC banner last night, Rockhold suffered an eventual second round TKO loss to former welterweight challenger, Perry, seeing multiple teeth cracked in the process as part of a grisly stoppage loss

Luke Rockhold distances himself from another combat sport hiatus

Sharing his thoughts on the stoppage defeat against Flint native, Perry, Rockhold failed to shut the door on a return to combat sports off the back of his most recent setback, however, appeared to distance himself from an outing in bare knuckle fighting in the future.

“Well, f*ck, what can I say?” Luke Rockhold said. “You can check bare knuckle off the list. It’s some crazy sh*t. Those little knuckle got me, square on the front two [teeth]. Maybe a beard, maybe a better mouthpiece. It’s a good fight. It’s a shame it had to end that way. Motherf*cker, Mike (Perry), you tough bastard.”

“Thanks to my sponsors, thanks to the people,” Luke Rockhold explained. “I’m not done. Some gloves would be nice, though.”

Ross Markey
Aspiring mixed martial arts reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.