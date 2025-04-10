‘La Loba’ is Back! Lucero Acosta Scores Unanimous Decision Victory in Combate Global Return

Lucero Acosta extended her unbeaten streak to four under the Combate Global banner on Thursday night.

Things got off to a slow start between Acosta and her opponent, Abril Anguiano, but ‘La Loba’ finally started to let her hands go near the halfway point of the opening round, catching Anguiano with a counter overhand right.

After a relatively quiet round and a half, ‘La Loba’ started to pick up the pace, putting her improved boxing skills on display and tagging Anguiano with some solid calf kicks. Anguiano was more than willing to engage, but she struggled to close the distance and land anything substantial.

Anguiano attempted to land a late flurry at the end of the second stanza, but ended up eating a knee up the middle from Acosta just before the bell.

Similar to the opening round, ‘La Loba’ caught Anguiano with a right hand near the halfway point of the third. From there, Acosta poured on the pressure and caught her opponent with a flurry of strikes, busting the bridge of her nose open. Unfortunately for Acosta, she was unable to secure another finish, sending us to the scorecards.

Official Result: Lucero Acosta def. Abril Anguiano via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

