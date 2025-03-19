Flyweight Sensation Lucero ‘La Loba’ Acosta Headlines Combate Global Event on April 10

Flyweight star Lucero ‘La Loba’ Acosta returns to La Jaula on April 10.

Emanating fromTelevisaUnivision’s studios in Miami, Combate Global is set to deliver another loaded fight card headlined by a scrap between Acosta and pro boxing veteran Abril ‘Mulan’ Anguiano. The event will air live on the promotion’s official YouTube channel.

Earlier this month, Combate Global made its YouTube debut with an all-female event.

“’La Loba’ is the most watched women’s MMA fighter in the world and now with YouTube, more people than ever will be able to watch her fight live,” said Combate Global CEO Campbell McLaren. “But this time she’s up against a very tough challenge from Abril Anguiano, who is both a pro boxer and MMA fighter.”

Anguiano is 6-4 in her mixed martial arts career with one no-contest. As a boxer, she’s 4-1 with one win by way of knockout.

Overall, Acosta is 5-2 in MMA with four of her wins coming under the Combate Global banner. That includes two victories via Ko/TKO and a guillotine submission win over Silvia Juaneda in August 2023. She last competed in December of that same year, finishing Manuela Marconetto 32 seconds into the second round.

Fans are falling for ‘la Loba’

While Acosta has proven herself to be a well-rounded fighter in La Jaula, her sudden rise in popularity is not just because of her impressive fight game.

Check out some of Acosta’s Combate Global highlights below: