“Will It Take Someone Losing an Eye?” – Jim Miller Rips UFC’s Lack of Action on Eye Pokes

UFC veteran Jim Miller has taken to social media to voice his frustration over the lack of action regarding eye pokes in MMA, following the premature stoppage of Henry Cejudo’s bout due to an accidental poke. Cejudo, a former two-division champion, was forced to stop fighting in the fourth round of his match after suffering an eye poke against Song Yadong.

Jim Miller on Eye Pokes in the UFC

Jim Miller is one of the longest-tenured fighters in UFC history and he did not mince words in his critique of the sport’s culture and the governing bodies’ inaction on the matter. In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), he highlighted his own experiences with eye pokes and called for immediate and severe penalties.“If only humans could control their fingers, then these accidents wouldn’t keep happening… I’ve been poked twice in fights, and both caused permanent damage to my vision. Will it take someone losing an eye before pokes start being penalized?” Miller wrote.

The UFC and athletic commissions have long struggled to address the problem, with solutions such as modified gloves and stricter officiating being discussed but never fully implemented. However, Miller believes the issue is not just about the equipment but rather the culture surrounding eye pokes in MMA.“It’s not the gloves, it’s the culture. The shameless, win-at-all-costs mentality amongst fighters and the ‘eye pokes are an accident and not a foul’ mentality most people seem to have. The good news is that we can change the culture,” Miller continued.

“Penalize the foul immediately during the pause in action after confirming a strike or post was thrown with outstretched fingers. I believe not only a point deduction but also a purse deduction would have a rapid effect on how many pokes we see.”

Miller, who has competed in the UFC for nearly two decades, argued that harsh financial penalties could be the most effective deterrent. He suggested an immediate point deduction or even a purse deduction for fighters responsible for eye pokes, advocating for the use of instant replay to confirm the infractions. “If a strike or post is thrown with fingers extended and an eye poke occurs, a point should be deducted. Or better yet, a purse deduction. Use replay to confirm while time is called. They’ll stop happening overnight.”

The debate over eye pokes has persisted for years, with numerous high-profile fights affected by such incidents. While the UFC has experimented with new glove designs that could potentially limit finger extension, no widespread change has been implemented. Meanwhile, referees often issue warnings rather than immediate point deductions, allowing unintentional fouls to influence the outcome of fights without significant consequences. It remains to be seen whether the UFC or athletic commissions will take decisive action or if eye pokes will continue to be an unavoidable hazard of the sport.