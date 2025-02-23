Henry Cejudo reveals corneal abrasion after UFC Seattle eye poke, mocks fans who claim he quit

Off the back of his controversial defeat at UFC Seattle, Henry Cejudo has denied he quit in his technical decision loss to Song Yadong — revealing an apparent corneal abrasion as well as other injuries suffered after he found himself on the receiving end of an inadvertent eye poke.

Cejudo, a former undisputed bantamweight and flyweight champion under the umbrella of the promotion, headlined the promotion’s return to Seattle overnight, taking on perennial contender, Yadong in a five round clash.

However, dropping a technical decision loss (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) loss to the Chinese star, Cejudo was left unable to continue after finding himself on the receiving end of a nasty eye poke in the final minute of the third round, before explaining how his vision was hampered as a result.

Henry Cejudo reveals corneal abrasion suffered at UFC Seattle

Receiving criticizm for his lack of ability to continue into the fourth round, Cejudo took to social media following his controversial loss, claiming he had suffered a corneal abrasion, and denying claims he had quit.

Diplopia, Soft Tissue Damage, Corneal Abrasion. “hE wANteD a wAy OuT.”” Henry Cejudo posted on his official X account.

And open to a rematch against Chinese contender, Yadong — Cejudo was offered just that, with the former explaining how he was apologetic for his inadvertent foul.

“Sorry, that was totally accident, the result is not what I want, but I’m so sorry Henry (Cejudo), he’s a legend.” Song Yadong explained during his post-fight interview with UFC color-commentator, Michael Bisping. “And I think we should run it back, you know, we will fight again, sorry fans.”

This fight has been stopped after 3 rounds.@SongYaDongLFG wins via technical decision. pic.twitter.com/S7VRyl6pcR — UFC (@ufc) February 23, 2025

However, despite his offer, UFC CEO, Dana White has explained he has no interest in seeing Cejudo share the Octagon with Yadong again in the near future.

“Not at all,” Dana White told assembled media of his interest in booking Henry Cejudo against Song Yadong again during an interview after UFC Seattle. “Not even a little bit. I just don’t want to see it again.”