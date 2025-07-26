Look: Tabatha Ricci Weigh-In Physique Leaves Abu Dhabi Crowd Speechless

“Baby Shark” Tabatha Ricci paddles back into the UFC spotlight this weekend, circling for a statement win in Abu Dhabi. Ricci faces fellow Brazilian Amanda Ribas at UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder, a bout with implications for the strawweight pecking order and the next rung of contenders. Two athletes with bounce-back on their minds: Ricci is aiming to rebound from a razor-thin decision loss to a top-five opponent, while Ribas is trying to shake off her own setbacks and reassert status among the elite.

Ribas looked HUGE compared to Ricci and Amanda isn't just big, she is TOUGH, aggressive and talented. I'm rooting for Tabatha but she has a huge challenge in front of her.

(Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

(Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JULY 25: (L-R) Opponents Amanda Ribas of Brazil and Tabatha Ricci of Brazil face off during the UFC Fight Night ceremonial weigh-in at Etihad Arena on July 25, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Ricci’s fighting style is like her namesake – all hustle and pressure. A lifelong martial artist, she boasts a black belt in judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu and complements them with a dash of Muay Thai. Her cage demeanour is persistent: Ricci prods, closes distance behind basic but effective striking, then drags the fight into her world – the mat. Once there, she dishes out ground control and positional dominance, working submissions or hunting the ground-and-pound. Not flashy, but ruthlessly practical. Her 11-3 pro record, including wins over names like Jessica Penne, Angela Hill, and Tecia Pennington, marks her as a grappling-first threat who’s shrugged off bigger, flashier strikers on more than one occasion.

(Slow Mo+Zoom in)#UFCAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/1P4EAsevaY — THANOS (@Mediaofmma) July 25, 2025

Background? Ricci hails from Birigui, Brazil – the land where judo and BJJ get you noticed in school faster than algebra skills. She was on the tatami by age six, cross-training in Muay Thai by 15, and already testing her mettle in pro fights as a teenager. Ricci migrated to Japan for custom-rules bouts, then landed in California to beef up her submission arsenal before her UFC shot in 2021. “Baby Shark” is now a regular in the UFC’s strawweight top 10 and even teaches jiu-jitsu on California’s Central Coast when she’s not bear-hugging octagon rivals.

The stakes? High as ever. This isn’t a title eliminator, but a winner here gets pole position for a place among the division’s most dangerous. Lose, and your path to the belt starts looking more like a treadmill than a ladder.

For Ricci, it’s simple: drag Ribas into rough waters, swallow her up, and remind everyone why you never, ever ignore the “Baby Shark” circling just beneath the surface.