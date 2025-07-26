Look: Tabatha Ricci Weigh-In Physique Leaves Abu Dhabi Crowd Speechless

ByTimothy Wheaton
Tabatha Ricci Weigh-In Physique Leaves Abu Dhabi Crowd Speechless

“Baby Shark” Tabatha Ricci paddles back into the UFC spotlight this weekend, circling for a statement win in Abu Dhabi. Ricci faces fellow Brazilian Amanda Ribas at UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder, a bout with implications for the strawweight pecking order and the next rung of contenders. Two athletes with bounce-back on their minds: Ricci is aiming to rebound from a razor-thin decision loss to a top-five opponent, while Ribas is trying to shake off her own setbacks and reassert status among the elite.

Tabatha Ricci Weigh-ins Physique

At the official UFC weigh-ins, Tabatha Ricci stunned the Abu Dhabi fans, leaving them speechless with her physique.

tabatha ricci
(Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
tabatha ricci 2
(Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
tabatha ricci 3
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JULY 25: (L-R) Opponents Amanda Ribas of Brazil and Tabatha Ricci of Brazil face off during the UFC Fight Night ceremonial weigh-in at Etihad Arena on July 25, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Ricci’s fighting style is like her namesake – all hustle and pressure. A lifelong martial artist, she boasts a black belt in judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu and complements them with a dash of Muay Thai. Her cage demeanour is persistent: Ricci prods, closes distance behind basic but effective striking, then drags the fight into her world – the mat. Once there, she dishes out ground control and positional dominance, working submissions or hunting the ground-and-pound. Not flashy, but ruthlessly practical. Her 11-3 pro record, including wins over names like Jessica Penne, Angela Hill, and Tecia Pennington, marks her as a grappling-first threat who’s shrugged off bigger, flashier strikers on more than one occasion.

Background? Ricci hails from Birigui, Brazil – the land where judo and BJJ get you noticed in school faster than algebra skills. She was on the tatami by age six, cross-training in Muay Thai by 15, and already testing her mettle in pro fights as a teenager. Ricci migrated to Japan for custom-rules bouts, then landed in California to beef up her submission arsenal before her UFC shot in 2021. “Baby Shark” is now a regular in the UFC’s strawweight top 10 and even teaches jiu-jitsu on California’s Central Coast when she’s not bear-hugging octagon rivals.

The stakes? High as ever. This isn’t a title eliminator, but a winner here gets pole position for a place among the division’s most dangerous. Lose, and your path to the belt starts looking more like a treadmill than a ladder.

For Ricci, it’s simple: drag Ribas into rough waters, swallow her up, and remind everyone why you never, ever ignore the “Baby Shark” circling just beneath the surface.

