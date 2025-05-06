Watch – UFC’s Mackenzie Dern Teaches ‘Hawk Tuah’ How to Choke Out an NFL Legend

BJJ specialist Mackenzie Dern lent some of her wisdom to internet sensation Hailey Welch, best known as the ‘Hawk Tuah’ girl.

It was an unlikely pairing this weekend during the Celebrity Poker Tour’s Game Night VI in Las Vegas. Dern ended up placing fourth in the tournament, which featured a handful of celebrities and a few people you’ve probably never heard of if you’re over 40 years old.

Two of the names at the table with Dern included Welch and former star NFL running back Adrian Peterson. During one especially playful exchange, Welch jumped out of her seat and attempted to put Peterson in a choke hold. It was clear right away that the podcaster had no idea what she was doing.

Enter Dern, who was more than happy to teach Welch how to lock in the hold. Check out the clip below:

Mackenzie Dern shows Hawk Tuah how to choke.pic.twitter.com/qxZiD6bJmg — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) May 4, 2025

‘The Karate Hottie’ offers to train ‘Hawk Tuah’ for JoJo Siwa clash

Welch has made appearances at various combat sports events ever since her viral ‘Hawk Tuah’ video launched her into the stratosphere last year. Welch has also shared footage of her training, supposedly in preparation for a fight with former Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa.

Hailey Welch calls out Jojo Siwa for Karate Combat 👀💦🥋 pic.twitter.com/34tUQ4mZHt — $KARATE COMBAT (ALT/SZN) (@KarateCombat) July 23, 2024

During an appearance at a Karate Combat event last year, Welch was interviewed by ‘The Karate Hottie’ Michelle Waterson, who offered to train Welch for the quasi-celebrity clash.

“Listen, girl, if you end up fighting JoJo Siwa, come down to Albuquerque — I’ll train you,” Waterson told Welch. “Alright? We’re going to get her to Albuquerque and get her ready for Karate Combat. You ready?”

Welch responded with a resounding, “Hell yeah!”