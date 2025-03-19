Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Felipe dos Santos – Odds and Match Preview

The upcoming UFC match between Lone’er Kavanagh and Felipe dos Santos is set to take place on March 22, 2025, at the O2 Arena in London as part of UFC Fight Night. This match will be contested in the Flyweight division.

Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Felipe dos Santos – Odds

The odds for the upcoming UFC fight between Lone'er Kavanagh and Felipe dos Santos have been fluctuating slightly over time. Currently, Kavanagh is favored to win, with odds ranging from -290 to -410 across different sportsbook.

This means that to win $100, you would need to bet between $290 and $410 on Lone’er Kavanagh. On the other hand, dos Santos is the underdog, with odds ranging from +235 to +320. This means a $100 bet on dos Santos could potentially win you between $235 and $320.

While Kavanagh has consistently been favored, there has been some variation in how much of a favorite he is perceived to be. The probability of Kavanagh winning, based on these odds, is around 72.6%. Despite these odds, dos Santos’s aggressive style could still pose a challenge for Kavanagh, making the fight an interesting matchup for fans.

Lone’er Kavanagh, a 25-year-old flyweight from London, is undefeated with an impressive record of 8-0. He trains out of Great Britain Top Team and has already made a significant impact in the flyweight division with his striking acumen. Kavanagh’s background includes a successful kickboxing career, where he was a five-time K-1 amateur world champion.

Felipe dos Santos is a 22-year-old Brazilian fighter from Sao Paulo. He has a Muay thai background and is known for his aggressive style, excelling in the clinch with elbows and knees. Dos Santos has a mixed record in the UFC, having lost two of his first three bouts, including a recent unanimous decision loss to Andre Lima. Despite these setbacks, he remains confident in his abilities and is eager to prove himself against Kavanagh.

The stakes for this fight are high, particularly for dos Santos, who needs a win to regain momentum in his UFC career. For Kavanagh, a victory would further solidify his position as a rising star in the flyweight division. The match promises to be an exciting clash of styles, with Kavanagh’s speed and striking facing off against dos Santos’s aggressive Muay Thai approach.

Kavanagh, with his undefeated record and impressive kickboxing background, is favored to win, but dos Santos’s aggressive Muay Thai style could still pose a significant challenge. The stakes are high for both fighters, with dos Santos seeking to revive his UFC career and Kavanagh aiming to cement his status as a rising star in the flyweight division. Despite the odds favoring Kavanagh, the unpredictable nature of the UFC means that anything can happen, making this fight a must-watch.