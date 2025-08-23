Insane Right Hand from Charles Johnson Sends Lone’er Kavanagh to Dreamland – UFC Shanghai Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Charles Johnson defied the odds at UFC Shanghai, scoring a highlight-reel knockout against Lone’er Kavanagh.

After getting throughout outclassed on his feet during the opening round, Johnson looked to take things to the mat in the second stanza. Unfortunately for him, Kavanagh appeared to have his number on the mat, reversing positions and nearly cinching in a guillotine choke not once, but twice.

gettyimages 2231615382 612x612 1

But Johnson is the kind of fighter you can never count out until the final bell.

In the second half of the second round, Johnson pushed the pace and landed a lunging right hand that sent Kavanagh crashing to the canvas. A few unnecessary ground and pound shots later, the referee called for the stoppage.

gettyimages 2231615901 612x612 1
gettyimages 2231615884 612x612 1

Official Result: Charles Johnson def. Lone’er Kavanagh via KO (right hand) at 4:35 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Charles Johnson at UFC Shanghai:

