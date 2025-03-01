Ramazan Temirov Outslugs Charles Johnson in Entertaining Brawl – UFC Vegas 103 Highlights

Ramazan Temirov got the UFC’s return to The APEX started with a big win over Charles Johnson on Saturday.

Temiroz largely controlled the action in the first two rounds, outstriking Johnson and landing the better shots.

With Johnson likely down 2-0 going into the third, his corner implored him to go all-out in hopes of scoring a finish in the final round. ‘Innerg’ came out and desperately looked to land a knockout blow, but Temirov did a good job of keeping Johnson at bay and creating space with his jab.

In the end, Johnson’s third-round flurry wouldn’t be enough to erase Temiroz’s dominance through the first 10 minutes.

Official Result: Ramazan Temirov def. Charles Johnson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

check out highlights from Charles Johnson vs. Ramazan Temirov at UFC Vegas 103:

