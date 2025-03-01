Ramazan Temirov Outslugs Charles Johnson in Entertaining Brawl – UFC Vegas 103 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Charles Johnson vs. Ramazan Temirov - UFC Vegas 103 Highlights

Ramazan Temirov got the UFC’s return to The APEX started with a big win over Charles Johnson on Saturday.

Temiroz largely controlled the action in the first two rounds, outstriking Johnson and landing the better shots.

gettyimages 2202725798 612x612 1

With Johnson likely down 2-0 going into the third, his corner implored him to go all-out in hopes of scoring a finish in the final round. ‘Innerg’ came out and desperately looked to land a knockout blow, but Temirov did a good job of keeping Johnson at bay and creating space with his jab.

gettyimages 2202725870 612x612 1

In the end, Johnson’s third-round flurry wouldn’t be enough to erase Temiroz’s dominance through the first 10 minutes.

READ MORE:  Justin Gaethje confirms plan to fight at UFC 313 amid scrapping of Dan Hooker clash

Official Result: Ramazan Temirov def. Charles Johnson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Gk O79mWAAA9ei4

check out highlights from Charles Johnson vs. Ramazan Temirov at UFC Vegas 103:

https://twitter.com/UFCEspanol/status/1895961613070483790

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts