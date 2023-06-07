WWE Superstar Logan Paul sat down with reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya to share a rather lofty goal that the social media sensation has dreamed of achieving.

Paul, alongside his brother Jake Paul, became two of the biggest names in combat sports over the last few years. Before becoming a hit in the world of sports entertainment, Logan Paul went toe-to-toe with undefeated boxing legend Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather and recently announced a deal with the UFC, making his PRIME brand the official sports drink of the Las Vegas-based promotion. Appearing on the latest episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast with one of PRIME’s official athletes, Israel Adesanya, Paul revealed that he has dreams of capturing world championships in three different sports, holding them all simultaneously.

“I had this idea one day. I said to myself, I don’t think there’s ever been a simultaneous WWE, UFC, and boxing champion at the same time,” Paul said before elaborating further. “Here’s what happened: in my head, I’m an optimist, I’m an idealist, I have visions in the shower, too. I said to myself… I could probably do WWE, I feel confident I can get a WWE championship. I’m confident I could do it. Boxing, one of the lower-tier? There’s a 100 different (belts), what is a real boxing championship nowadays?“

With his undeniable popularity among WWE fans and a plethora of boxing titles surrounding the sport, the first two are certainly feasible. However, capturing a UFC championship would be a much more difficult task for the 28-year-old entrepreneur.

“I ran into a problem with the UFC championship because you! Because you’ve got the belt,” Paul said speaking to Adesanya directly. “I won’t do it!“

Israel Adesanya Has Great Respect For What Logan Paul Does

Responding to Logan Paul’s high-aiming aspiration, Adesanya admitted that in the early going, he was not a fan of Paul or the fact that he was set to square Floyd Mayweather in the squared circle. But as the fight grew closer and time went on, ‘The Last Stylebender’ became more fond of Paul and the hard work he put into everything he does.

“I like you, I respect what you’re doing,” Adesanya said. “Because against all odds, against the naysayers saying you can’t because they don’t even know your background, you still say ‘f*ck it, imma do it anyway. And you did it. Even (the Floyd Mayweather) fight, I was not excited for that fight. I was like ‘What the f*ck is that? What the f*ck.’ You should not be in the ring with him.’

“But, guess what? You were. And I found myself the day before getting excited,” Adesanya concluded (h/t BJPenn.com).

Logan Paul can absolutely see himself taking a fight inside the UFC someday, but becoming a champion is probably something we will never see. Of course, that doesn’t mean Paul can’t achieve his dream of becoming an MMA champion, it just won’t be inside the Octagon.