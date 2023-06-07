UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya discusses the end of his and Jon Jones’ feud.

Before his eventual move up to challenge for the light-heavyweight title, Adesanya and Jones has an on going beef, with a potential fantasy matchup being teased. The pair would take shots at one another via interviews and social media, but with their career oaths never lined up where it would have been a viable matchup.

Now though, we have seen very little in terms of comments about each other, and when on the Impaulsive podcast, Adesanya would discuss

“Growth is something you have to go through as a human being, as a man especially. Maturity,” Adesanya said. “There was a point where we were … ah, f—k. I came to the UFC, I felt like — it’s up to him to admit this — he was a fan but then he was kind of like, ‘Ah, there’s another coming in this game and just taking the shine.’ But there’s enough room for us to shine.

“We can be in our own lanes and be great.”

Adesanya would continue, paying respect to Jones and saying that he has been a fan of Jones’ work for some time.

“I’ve been a fan of Jon since I saw him at UFC [94],” Adesanya said. “He fought Stephan Bonnar, rest in peace. I saw what he did in that fight and I saw a fan. I think he was [of me] as well. Then he mentioned something like, ‘Oh, I’d like to fight Israel.’ Why the f—k does this guy want to fight me? I’m Middleweight.”

“But then I responded back and we had beef. For a few years, it was like that then after I fought [Paulo] Costa it went really deep then that was around the time it could have happened but I don’t know what happened, scheduling, COVID reasons, whatever. I fought Jan [Blachowicz]. Yeah. Real recognize real, I’ll put it that way.” (H/T MMA Mania)

Israel Adesanya on Impaulsive

What’s next for Israel Adesanya?

