As per a press release, a boxing match between YouTuber and podcast host, Logan Paul, and Bellator MMA welterweight grappler, Dillon Danis, is set to take co-main event honors on a DAZN pay-per-view event on October 14. from Manchester, England – as part of a MisFits x DAZN X Series card.

Paul, the elder brother of now 7-1 professional boxer, Jake Paul, will make his return to the squared circle for the first time since he battled former undisputed world champion, Floyd Mayweather back in June 2021 in Florida.

As for Danis, the outspoken grappling talent has yet to compete in combat sports since June 2019 under the Bellator MMA banner, where he moved to 2-0 in professional mixed martial arts courtesy of a first round armbar submission win over Max Humphey.

Logan Paul is set for a return to boxing against debutante, Dillon Danis

In the time since, the decorated Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace has been sidelined through a slew of debilitating knee injuries, and is best-known for his role in multiple camps alongside former undisputed UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, Conor McGregor.

October 14th, I'll be gracing the boxing ring for my debut. Gotta show up because the Paul sisters have a phobia when it comes to actual combat.



Main Event live on PPV on @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/YZPVMnUgF4 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 8, 2023

Atop the October card in England, the aforenoted Paul’s business partner, fellow YouTuber and rapper, K.S.I. (real name Olajide Olatunji) will take headlining honors in a clash against professional boxer, Tommy Fury – the half-brother of current WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, who is fresh from a February main event win over the aforenoted Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia.

0-1 as a professional, Logan Paul featured in just one professional match prior to his exhibition showing with Mayweather, dropping a split decision loss to the previously mentioned, K.S.I. in November 2019, in a rematch of a prior amateur fight.

Yet to make the walk in professional boxing, the aforenoted, Danis was scheduled to feature in an exhibition bout against K.S.I. in January of this year at Wembley Stadium in England, however, according to a MisFits promoter, the New Jersey grappler was forced to withdraw from the matchup due to a lack of preparation.

