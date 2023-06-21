Amid rumors of a rather frayed relationship in recent years, former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has shared footage of himself training alongside former Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu training partner and Bellator MMA fighter, Dillon Danis during his time in New York City.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 264 back in July 2021, suffering a fractured left tibia and fibula en route to a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat.

With the Dubliner’s future in the sport firmly in doubt amid his current unknown status with USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) – in regards to his return to the agency’s testing pool, McGregor has so far served as an opposing coach on The Ultimate Fighter 31 earlier this year, opposite his counterpart, Michael Chandler.

Expected to fight the Missouri veteran at the welterweight limit in his Octagon return, McGregor, who turns 35 later this month, was also accused of sexual assault during game 4 at the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat, and the Denver Nuggets in Miami, Florida earlier this month. McGregor has steadfastly denied allegations of any wrongdoing levelled against him.

Recently taking in a trip to New York City where he was spotted taking photos with fans and signing autographs outside his hotel, Conor McGregor was joined by his fiancée, Dee Devlin, as well as their three children for Father’s Day over the course of the weekend.

Conor McGregor spars alongside grappling ace, Dillon Danis

And while taking in time in ‘The Big Apple’, McGregor linked up with Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioner, Danis, with the two training together for the first time in a long time by all accounts.

“Good sparring today at Church Strett with @dillondanis,” Conor McGregor tweeted. “NYC Underground Kings, word to Eddie. You think you know. You have no idea. Onwards we go! #smile #check #soon (praying hands emoji).”