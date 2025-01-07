Did Jon Jones Sleep with a Playboy Bunny? Nina Marie Daniele and ‘Bones’ Spill the Beans

What’s the deal with Playboy model Nina Marie Daniele and Jon Jones? In an interview that turned playful, UFC content creator and Playboy model Nina Marie Daniele recently joked about the rumor that she had slept with UFC legend Jon Jones. The comment, made in a light-hearted moment, has sparked quite a buzz among fans and followers.

Did Jon Jones Sleep with Playboy Model Nina Marie Daniele?

Here’s a breakdown of the conversation that took place during the interview:

Nina, known for her fun approach to interviews, posed the question with a smile: “Can you tell people that I didn’t sleep with you for an interview?”

To which Jon responded in his characteristic straight-talking style: “I’m not going to lie. I’m just not. That’s the one thing I’m not going to do here. I’m not going to lie!”

As Nina Drama laughed and said, “God damn it, Jon!” the interview quickly took a turn toward humor, with both Jon and Nina engaging in the playful banter. While Jon Jones was quick to dismiss the rumor, he also took a moment to speak genuinely about Nina and her partner’s relationship.

“No, but seriously, I really admire you guys’ relationship. I think it’s really cool. Like, the maturity and what it takes to love each other that way. And for him to show confidence like that, some of you boys out there could learn from the love that the two of you have. So, thank you. Keep up the good work, both of you.” Jones said with sincerity.

Nina Marie Daniele started her UFC career in 2022 and has gained a massive following through her unique approach to interviews, often asking fighters about hypothetical or offbeat situations that reveal their personalities outside of the octagon. Her past in the modeling world has added to her appeal, with notable milestones like being named Playboy’s Playmate of the Year in 2018.

Jon Jones, on the other hand, continues to solidify his place in MMA history as one of the greatest fighters ever. Despite controversies and setbacks outside the cage, Jones remains at the top of his game, recently making a successful jump to the Heavyweight. ‘Bones’ Jones has captured the heavyweight throne after an all-time great career at heavyweight and recently defended the title. He will next look to defend his crown against the interim champion Tom Aspinall sometime in 2025.

