Logan Paul Dares Lionel Messi to a Boxing Match, Offers to Drop Lawsuit

Logan Paul wants to settle his legal troubles with iconic footballer Lionel Messi inside the squared circle.

Paul recently launched an all-out feud with the Argentine over their feuding brands of sports drinks, both of which went on sale in June 2024. Paul, alongside business partner KSI, introduced the world to Prime while Messi’s Mas+ came out and immediately garnered attention from fans of the Inter Miami captain.

Interestingly, both brands offered a similar bottle design which did not go unnoticed.

That prompted Mas+ to file a lawsuit in a New York court last October claiming that Prime is infringing on the intellectual property of Messi’s product and accused Prime of playing dirty in its marketing plans.

A month later, the lawyers for KSI and Logan Paul filed a countersuit claiming that Mas+ was attempting to take over their trade designs and continue to confuse consumers.

Can sending a cease-and-desist letter backfire? Ask Prime Hydration (yes, the Logan Paul drink) 🧵.



Prime saw the new MÁS+ BY MESSI drink and thought, “Hey, that looks like ours!” So, they sent a cease-and-desist, expecting Lionel Messi and his team to back down… pic.twitter.com/mwBnrfLHqM — Clarissa | Trademark Attorney (@TheLawOfficeCH) November 23, 2024

Logan Paul offers to settle lawsuits in the ring

While evidence is still being analyzed in the case, Logan Paul offered an expedited process to help the two brands settle their ongoing rivalry — a boxing match. Taking to TikTok, the WWE Superstar suggested that he’d be willing to drop the countersuit and let bygones be bygones if Messi agrees to meet him inside the ring.

Logan Paul just called out Lionel Messi for a boxing match to settle their lawsuit 😭 pic.twitter.com/TOZsBGXXnO — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) February 12, 2025

“Brother, you copied us,” Paul said. “Everyone has seen it, they saw what you did. And we got a lawsuit, wait a minute, this is unfair, obviously we did a countersuit. If you can’t beat the best, you have to be the best, but that’s illegal, that’s our design. We’re defending ourselves and that’s harassment? “Joking aside, I swear I would consider backing out of the lawsuit, only if…. Logan Paul vs Messi. See you in the ring brother.”

Of course, there’s probably a 0.00001% chance that Lionel Messi accepts the offer, but it wouldn’t be a normal day if one of the Paul brothers weren’t calling out someone for a fight that they know will never happen.