KSI Calls Off Fight and Throws Shade at Conor McGregor

KSI has called off his 2-on-1 boxing fight which was scheduled to headline Misfits 17 on August 31 and has some words for Conor McGregor.

KSI was set to take on Bellator veteran Anthony Taylor and Slim Albaher in a 2-on-1 tag team match. It was an intriguing matchup, but on Thursday, the YouTuber-turned-boxer took to social media to announce he is out of the fight due to an injury.

“Hey everyone, I have some important news to share and I wanted you to hear it directly from me. The fight with Slim and AT is off. I have been battling with an injury (not my toe lol) since I began training for this fight and unfortunately this has worsened during camp which is why you haven’t seen my usual enthusiasm. Despite my best efforts to push through the pain, it has reached a point where I can no longer spar or even hit pads or do bag work,” KSI wrote.

“On my doctor’s orders, I have been advised to withdraw from Misfits 017 at the 3Arena in Dublin on August 31st. I know this might be disappointing for many of you, and I hate letting you down. However, I will be taking some time out to rest, so I can get back into the ring as soon as possible. Rest assured, I’ll be back soon: fitter; stronger; healthier and ready for any challenge,” KSI added.

KSI threw a subtle jab at Conor McGregor in his statement saying he did not pull out due to his toe injury. Of course, the Irishman was forced out of his UFC 303 scrap against Michael Chandler due to a broken pinky toe.

Conor McGregor even responded to KSI’s post saying no one cares that he had to pull out of his boxing match with an injury.

Conor McGregor Called Out KSI In The Past

Conor McGregor and KSI have a little rivalry as the YouTuber has said he wants to fight the Irishman in the future.

McGregor is one of the biggest stars in combat sports, and the Irishman has also shown interest in fighting KSI. But, McGregor called for the fight to be in BKFC.

“I know your man KSI is in the crowd, yeah? And he couldn’t box eggs if he worked in an egg boxing factory,” McGregor exclaimed. “So if he wants to get in here, I’ll give him a final — bare-knuckle, if he wants.”

However, it does seem unlikely that KSI would do a bare-knuckle fight against McGregor. But, perhaps the two will end up boxing each other in the future.