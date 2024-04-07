UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria links up with soccer superstar Lionel Messi in Florida

ByCraig Pekios
MixCollage 07 Apr 2024 01 30 PM 4007

Ilia Topuria met legendary football Lionel Messi.

The newly minted UFC featherweight champion had the chance to meet and take a few pics with the soccer superstar and World Cup winner during Inter Miami’s home game against Colorado on Saturday at Chase Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Topuria, who is a massive fan of Real Madrid, had nothing, but great things to say about the Olympic gold medalist.

“With one of the biggest legends in the history of sports,” Topuria wrote on Instagram. “He’s a great example for me and a role model for everyone.”

Ilia Topuria and Lionel Messi

Ilia Topuria claimed the 145-pound crown with an earth-shattering second-round knockout of ‘The Great’ Alexander Volkanovski in February, extending his unbeaten streak in mixed martial arts to 15-0.

READ MORE:  Video - UFC champion Sean O'Malley beats down streamer Adin Ross during hilarious sparring session
Ilia Topuria KOs Volkanovski

Who could challenge ilia topuria in Spain?

Immediately following his win, UFC CEO Dana White confirmed that the promotion would head to Spain for the first time in promotional history. No official details have been announced, but White and Topuria have expressed interest in holding an event at Santiago Bernabéu, an 83,000-seat stadium that has been the home of Real Madrid since 1947.

santiago bernabeu

Topuria has been pushing hard for a fight with Irish megastar Conor McGregor, though there are plenty of fresh matchups for the 27-year-old at the top of the featherweight division — most notably Max Holloway who is days away from a BMF title fight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 and Brian Ortega, who is coming off a big win over former interim champ Yair Rodriguez in February.

READ MORE:  Charles Oliveira eyes grudge fight with Conor McGregor after UFC 300 return: 'That's the one we want'
Ilia Topuria
READ MORE:  Khamzat Chimaev calls for UFC Saudi Arabia clash with Robert Whittaker to be first ever 10 round fight

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts