Logan Paul blames CM Punk for being unable to pursue UFC run

Logan Paul has blamed CM Punk for professional wrestlers potentially not being given a shot in the UFC in the future.

As we know, Logan Paul is currently enjoying life as a WWE superstar. In addition to that, he’s also had a stint as a boxer, and he even wrestled at an amateur level back in his younger days. CM Punk, meanwhile, is also back with WWE now, and he had two actual fights in the Ultimate Fighting Championship – both of which he lost.

We’ve seen Logan Paul and CM Punk go back and forth at one another in the ring during some recent promo battles. Who knows, perhaps we’ll even see them square off for real in the ring one day. For Punk, though, it seems as if his mixed martial arts days are over.

The same, however, cannot be said for Logan Paul, if his words are to be believed.

Logan Paul’s view on CM Punk

“I told Dana for UFC 300, I texted him ‘Hey man, consider me available to fight on the undercard in the Sphere,”” Paul said. “Basically completely ignored me, which I think speaks volumes. I haven’t bothered him about it since.

“I think for the right fight, the right amount of money [I would do it], and I’m an entertainer at the end of the day.”

“He f*cked it up,” Paul said about Punk. “He f*cked it up and after that Dana was like ‘I’m never doing this again.’

“But dude, I’m not CM Punk. He’s a great wrestler, not a UFC fighter. I think I would be a much better UFC fighter than I would just a boxer. My skill is wrestling. I’m a wrestler.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

