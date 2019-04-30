Light Heavyweight Bout Added To UFC Minneapolis

Light heavyweight finishers will clash as Paul Craig takes on Alonzo Menifield at UFC Minneapolis on June 29.

Craig most recently enjoyed another comeback win as he submitted Kennedy Nzechukwu with less than a minute remaining at their UFC on ESPN 2 bout last month.

In total, “Bearjew” is 3-3 in the UFC since debuting in 2016 and will be looking to go on a winning streak for the first time under the promotion’s banner.

He will have a tough task against an unbeaten prospect in Menifield though. A contract winner from Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, the American has finishes in all eight of his professional fights.

Menifield last knocked out Vinicius Moreira at UFC on ESPN+ 1 in January for his first official UFC win.

Headlining the event is a rematch between former welterweight champions Tyron Woodley and Robbie Lawler.

The full card, at the time of writing, can be seen below:

Tyron Woodley vs. Robbie Lawler

Jussier Formiga vs. Joseph Benavidez

Roman Dolidze vs. Vinicius Moreira

Drew Dober vs. Marco Polo Reyes

Chas Skelly vs. Jordan Griffin

Demian Maia vs. Anthony Rocco Martin

Paul Craig vs. Alonzo Menifield