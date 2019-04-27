UFC Minneapolis Poster Officially Released

The UFC Minneapolis poster has been officially released. Mixed martial arts’ (MMA) leading promotion will hit the Minneapolis, Minnesota area for this show.

Check it out here:

The hunt back to the belt is on!!! @TWooodley & @Ruthless_RL run it back in the main event of #UFCMinneapolis.



Tickets on-sale next week! pic.twitter.com/QI8Y13DAcw — UFC (@ufc) April 26, 2019

UFC Minneapolis (also known as UFC on ESPN 3) is set to take place on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The main card will air on ESPN. The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on ESPN and the TV network’s streaming service, ESPN +.

A rematch between former UFC welterweight champions Tyron Woodley and Robbie Lawler will headline this show. In their first fight, Woodley defeated Lawler by first-round knockout at UFC 201 in July 2016 to claim the welterweight belt. The promotion will be announcing more bouts for this show in the coming weeks. Here’s the updated card:

UFC Minneapolis Card

Tyron Woodley vs. Robbie Lawler

Joseph Benavidez vs. Jussier Formiga

Drew Dober vs. Marco Polo Reyes

Junior Albini vs. Maurice Greene

Roman Dolidze vs. Vinicius Moreira

Jordan Griffin vs. Chas Skelly

Demian Maia vs. Anthony Rocco Martin

