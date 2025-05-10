Lewis McGrillen Submits Alan Philpott with Second-Round RNC – PFL Europe 1 Highlights

Bantamweight prospect Lewis McGrillen landed another big win in the PFL Europe 1 co-main event on Saturday, submitting 37-fight veteran Alan Philpott.

McGrillen came out doing his best Clay Guida impression and immediately took the center of the Smart Cage. Despite his frenetic pace, it was Philpott who appeared to land the better strikes, utilizing his boxing and some slick counterstriking.

With only seconds to go in the opening round, Philpott shot for a takedown, perhaps trying to sway the scorecards in his favor, but McGrillen quickly reversed the position, taking Philpott’s back and locking in a body triangle for the remainder of the round.

In the second stanza, McGrillen got blasted with a head kick in the opening minute. He appeared to eat it, but it didn’t take long for him to shoot for his own takedown attempt. McGrillen worked Philpott to the mat and resumed right where he left off in the first, taking his opponent’s back and slapping on a body triangle.

Philpott worked his way up and landed his second takedown of the fight, immediately moving into side control. However, it didn’t take long for McGrillen to scramble his way out and take Philpott’s back once again. But this time, McGrillen was determined to get the finish.

He did exactly that, cinching in a rear-naked choke that forced Philpott to tap out in the second stanza.

Official Result: Lewis McGrillen def. Alan Philpott via submission (rear-naked choke) 3:17 of Round 2.

Check out highlights from Lewis McGrillen-Evans vs. Alan Philpott at PFL Europe 1:

Lewis McGrillen keeps impressing every time he steps in the SmartCage!#PFLBelfast | LIVE NOW pic.twitter.com/l3gi7oAJLt — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 10, 2025