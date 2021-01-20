Opening the main card of UFC Fight Island 8, British prospect, Lerone Murphy takes on Brazilian up-and-comer, Douglas Silva de Andrade.

Round 1: An aggressive start from Murphy who looks to score with his hands, particularly straight shots in the early goings. Silva de Andrade retreating and firing back counter shots. A straight before the two minute mark catches the Brazilian’s attention. Silva de Andrade begins to pour it on, ending a long combination with a left high-kick.

Round 2: Silva de Andrade makes an aggressive start to his one, taking Murphy’s back in the opening minute of the frame with a body-triangle. Murphy makes it back to his feet in timely fashion. Murphy scores with a beautiful elbow at the fence, but gives up a takedown as Silva de Andrade surprisingly allows the former back to his feet. Murphy continues to chop at Silva de Andrade, drawing a notable limp from the Brazilian.

Round 3: Murphy begins the frame chopping away at the orthodox left of Silva de Andrade once again. Silva de Andrade scores a notable shot on Murphy, forcing a clinch as the British prospect attempts to gather his senses. Inadvertent groin strike against Silva de Andrade draws a stoppage in the action from referee, Marc Goddard. Murphy scores again upstairs with a right-hand as Silva de Andrade continues to pour pressure on in a fight he’s currently losing. Murphy makes a statement in the final moments of the round via a barrage of ground strikes. We go the distance.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Lerone Murphy def. Douglas Silva de Andrade via unanimous decision (29-28 x2, and 30-27).