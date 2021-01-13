UFC president Dana White has confirmed to MMA Junkie that welterweight contenders Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev once again have a new fight date. The pair will headline an event on March 13 at a location and venue yet to be disclosed.

Edwards was originally set to fight Chimaev at UFC Vegas 17 on December 19, but that fight was scrapped due to ‘Rocky’ suffering a particularly debilitating case of COVID-19.

The undefeated Swedish fighter later had a bad COVID-19 case of his own and was ultimately deemed medically unfit to fight on January 20.

Edwards expressed his desire to remain on the card by calling out Jorge Masvidal. He even offered to fight Neil Magny or Michael Chiesa who are now set to headline on January 20.

White has been determined to make this match-up and will be hoping third times the charm for the pivotal 170lb match-up between an established contender and rising star.

Edwards is undefeated in his last eight since dropping to a decision defeat against Kamaru Usman who now holds UFC gold at welterweight. The Englishman hasn’t fought since taking a unanimous decision win over the former lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos in July 2019.

Chimaev on the other hand had a very busy year. The undefeated Swedish fighter came out of nowhere to pick up two wins in 10 days on Fight Island in the summer months of 2020. In September he scored a spectacular one-punch knockout against long-time UFC middleweight, Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Vegas 11 in September.

Who will win on March 13? Leon Edwards or Khamzat Chimaev?