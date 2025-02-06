Leon Edwards pushes for title shot if he secures UFC London victory

UFC star Leon Edwards is eyeing another title opportunity if he’s able to get through Jack Della Maddalena at UFC London.

As we know, Leon Edwards is a former UFC welterweight champion – and perhaps one of the best fighters on the planet right now. However, in his last fight with Belal Muhammad, he lost the belt in what proved to be a fairly one-sided defeat.

Now, he’s ready to come back against Jack Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC London. Of course, for Leon Edwards, this is an absolutely huge fight for him as he attempts to prove that he still has what it takes to compete at the elite level.

During a recent interview, Leon Edwards made it crystal clear that if he beats Della Maddalena, he believes he’s done enough to earn another crack at Muhammad at some point in the future.

Leon Edwards calls for title shot with UFC London win

“I feel like after beating Jack, definitely,” Edwards told Link Up TV of getting a title shot. “I think he’s ranked (No.) 5 or 4 in the world. In the welterweight division, as well, there aren’t many people right now that are barking for a title shot.

“I think Belal is fighting Shavkat (Rakhmonov) hopefully in April or May. After that, there’s nobody else for the title apart from me. So if I go out there March 22, put on a great performance, I can’t see why not.”

“Not fight at 5 o’clock in the morning,” Edwards said on what he’d do differently against Muhammad. “I feel like that affected my performance. I didn’t feel myself. … The sleep thing, the late hours, that made a big difference to me in that fight.”

Regardless of whether or not he gets the win, many just hope to see Leon Edwards back at his very best in London.