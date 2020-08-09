Leon Edwards is not giving up on a fight with Jorge Masvidal.

Earlier this week, the Birmingham native called for the fight to take place especially as everyone else in the top five of the welterweight division were booked.

He would reiterate the same following a recent Masvidal tweet on Sunday where “Gamebred” was seemingly calling for his next fight to be booked.

“6 days. 20 pounds. Flew to Vegas. Vegas to Abu Dhabi. Fought the champ. Created the damage. He’s out for a minute. I’ve been ready since I got back. Time to move the division forward. Your move #supernecessary”

Edwards: Give The Fans What They Want

Edwards responded soon after.

“Fight me then p*ssy.”

“Rocky” would then post an image of the rankings and explain how a fight between the pair was the only one that made sense.

“Let’s get it.. stop with all the excuses and give the fans and the @ufc what they want,” he added.

It certainly makes sense to match them up, especially given the rankings and their infamous brawl last year at UFC London.

Whether Masvidal accepts is another question.

Do you think we’ll see them fight next?