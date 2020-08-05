Leon Edwards is ready to settle his feud with Jorge Masvidal.

On Wednesday, the Birmingham native called to face Masvidal next as it was the only fight that made sense for him outside of a title shot.

“Let’s make it happen, it’s the only fight that make sense for me outside the championship, everyone else in the top 5 already booked so let’s get it”

It certainly makes sense for Edwards.

Current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman just defeated Masvidal at UFC 251 last month and is set to defend his title against Gilbert Burns next.

That means Edwards — currently on an eight-fight winning streak — can either wait for the winner or remain active. Given his history with Masvidal along with the rankings, it’s not a surprise to see why he wants that fight too.

But whether it makes sense for Masvidal is a different story.

“Why would jorge fight him? cause it makes sense for Leon? Don’t think we are interested in making fights that make sense for Leon,” Masvidal’s co-manager Abraham Kawa tweeted. “Hopefully Leon gets a good fight soon. We are interested in making fights that make sense for Jorge.”

