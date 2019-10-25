Leon Edwards Shoots Down Reports Of Him Replacing Nate Diaz At UFC 244

Spread the word!













If Nate Diaz is, indeed, off of UFC 244 next week, don’t expect Leon Edwards to step in and fight Jorge Masvidal. It was reported soon after the Diaz news broke that Edwards was on standby for the welterweight main event next week in New York. The report claimed Edwards was paid to be in camp in case Masvidal or Diaz didn’t come through.

However, Edwards himself has shot those rumors down. Edwards took to Twitter and claimed he did, in fact, offer to stay ready in case something happened at UFC 244, but the UFC turned him down. However, he will be ready to step in if something happens to the UFC 245 main event between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington for the welterweight title.

“Bad news Regarding Nate, I did offer when the fight was made to stay ready but the UFC unfortunately said no. So I won’t be making the trip to NYC. But I will be ready for December 14th”

Of course, the hysteria surrounding UFC 244 may not be as bad as fans think. Diaz has not officially been suspended as of this writing. Therefore, he’s still eligible to fight next week should he show up. The UFC, nor the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has yet to release a statement on the matter.

