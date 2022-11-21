Leon Edwards still wants to settle the score with Jorge Masvidal: “In the octagon or in the street.”

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards still feels that he has to even the score with Jorge Masvidal, three years after the infamous ‘three-piece and a soda’ incident.

This incident of course refers to a UFC London event in 2019, in which both Edwards and Masvidal were competing. Both men were victorious that night, as Edwards dominated Gunnar Nelson to claim a decision victory whilst Masvidal knocked out Darren Till to silence the home crowd in the main event of the night.

However, backstage later that night, Masvidal and Edwards would come to blows in a now-viral clip. Check it out below:

Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show pic.twitter.com/kYEkWxN8Io — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 16, 2019

Fast forward three years and Leon Edwards now holds the UFC welterweight title, having knocked out Kamaru Usman to claim the belt at UFC 278. During this time, Masvidal was defeated twice by Usman, as well as Colby Covington in early 2022.

However, despite their different career trajectories, Leon Edwards still wants to settle the score with ‘Gamebred.’

“I can’t let it go,” Edwards recently told the Breakfast Club. “It’s not let go, and this happened three years ago. Yeah, it’s not let go, and I have to get it back in the octagon or in the street. It has to be got back.”

“I don’t like him,” Edwards said. “We had a scuffle backstage. That was in London, as well, my hometown, but they took him, moved him, hid him, and fled him out of my country.

“I haven’t seen him since. That was three years ago. Apart from that, for everyone else, it’s an easy fight. Backstage is all, ‘Good luck in your life, your family, and your career.’ It’s all love.” (H/T MMA Junkie)

Would you like to see Leon Edwards vs. Jorge Masvidal?