Leon Edwards Says Tyron Woodley Can’t Run From This Whooping Forever

Leon Edwards knows he and Tyron Woodley will fight eventually.

The two were expected to headline UFC London, yet the entire event was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 concerns. The promotion also postponed the next three events.

Following the postponement of the event, Edwards took to social media to let Woodley know the two will still fight very soon. He also hopes it will take place in London.

Hopefully back in London — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) March 16, 2020

“Hopefully back in London,” Edwards said when a fan asked if the fight will happen on a later date.

Tell that boy he can’t run from me his ass whooping is just delayed https://t.co/dLNf8OwHq3 — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) March 16, 2020

“Tell that boy he can’t run from em his a** whooping is just delayed,” Edwards added when it was revealed the event was postponed.

While Edwards withdrew, Woodley was campaigning for a scrap with Colby Covington. “Chaos” was interested too, leaving many hoping the UFC will make that fight next. But, Edwards makes it clear him vs. Woodley is the fight to make.

This fight going to happen after we get back to normal programming don’t try run now kid, fuck Covington the weasel pic.twitter.com/3nylGOjHTU — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) March 16, 2020

“This fight is going to happen after we get back to normal programming don’t try to run now kid, f**k Covington the weasel,” Edwards wrote.

Leon Edwards vs. Tyron Woodley was a very interesting fight where the Englishman was the betting favorite. It also made sense in terms of rankings as the winner was expected to be next in line for the title assuming the UFC booked Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal.

Edwards is currently on an eight-fight winning streak and hasn’t lost since 2015 when he dropped a decision to Kamaru Usman. Last time out, he defeated Rafael dos Anjos by decision in what was his biggest win to date.

Tyron Woodley, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since he lost his title to Usman at UFC 235 last March. Before that, he defeated Darren Till to defend his welterweight title.

Whether or not the UFC will re-book Edwards vs. Woodley once everything is back to normal is to be seen.

Do you want to see Leon Edwards vs. Tyron Woodley be re-booked?